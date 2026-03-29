Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 6,610 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

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