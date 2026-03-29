Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 10,000 Shares of Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 87.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 689,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 320,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 546.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 227,723 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 66.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,041,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after purchasing an additional 814,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH opened at $65.22 on Friday. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.95). Methanex had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $968.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

About Methanex

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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