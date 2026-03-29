Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.77 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 29,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:COR opened at $312.28 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.40 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.81.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.