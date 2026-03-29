Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 8,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Key United Parcel Service News

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

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United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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