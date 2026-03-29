Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kroger by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,622,000 after acquiring an additional 386,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,327,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,515,000 after purchasing an additional 865,559 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,444 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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