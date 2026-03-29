Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $515,000 Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SLB were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SLB by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

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SLB Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE SLB opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,912.25. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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