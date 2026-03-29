KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 40,297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,297 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,667,000 after buying an additional 2,027,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,736,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,858,000 after acquiring an additional 168,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,610,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,353,000 after acquiring an additional 368,798 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,848,000 after purchasing an additional 85,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,281,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VO opened at $282.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $307.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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