Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 6,058 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,619,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,104,694,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE HD opened at $321.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $320.26 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.