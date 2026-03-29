KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

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Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,120 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,750. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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