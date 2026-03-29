KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.1%
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN
Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New revenue/product initiatives: Coinbase partnered with Better to enable token‑backed, conforming mortgages (buyers can pledge BTC or USDC for down payments), which diversifies product offerings and could create new fees and custody flows. Better and Coinbase Launch the First Token-Backed, Conforming Mortgage
- Positive Sentiment: Street support remains: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a Buy on COIN (lowered PT to $235 but keeps Buy), signaling analyst conviction that shares can recover as crypto markets stabilize. Goldman Sachs Sets COIN Target at $235
- Positive Sentiment: Venture and ecosystem bets: Coinbase Ventures participated in deals (e.g., Tazapay funding), keeping the firm engaged in infrastructure that can feed future product/pricing opportunities. Circle leads Tazapay extension as total Series B reaches $36M
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional research / survey takeaways (Coinbase/EY): results on institutional allocations (e.g., interest in Solana/XRP) highlight Coinbase’s role supplying research and custody to big buyers but are indirect for near‑term revenue. Survey Shows Institutions Want Solana Over XRP And Dogecoin
- Negative Sentiment: Custody/insurance pain points: reporting that crypto thefts reached $2.7B and that Coinbase’s coverage limits have left some investors exposed — plus a published denial of a ~$100k claim — are fueling concerns about client protection and litigation/PR risk. Crypto Thefts Hit $2.7 Billion as Coinbase Coverage Limits Raise Investor Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal friction: Coinbase continues to oppose parts of the Senate’s stablecoin/market‑structure talks and is engaged in lawsuits over prediction markets (Michigan), drawing regulatory scrutiny and potential constraints on core product strategies. Coinbase opposes latest crypto bill stablecoin compromise
- Negative Sentiment: User backlash over prediction‑market promos: reports of aggressive in‑app notifications promoting event bets have dented trust and raised consumer‑protection concerns that could attract regulatory attention. Coinbase users push back against prediction markets notifications
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,120 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,750. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
See Also
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