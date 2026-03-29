Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 824 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term efficacy data for EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) — new ADlong Phase 3b data show up to four years of durable skin clearance and itch relief, which strengthens Lilly’s immunology franchise beyond GLP-1s and supports future revenue durability. Lilly’s EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) delivered up to four years of durable disease control for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate increases — Erste Group raised FY2026/2027 EPS assumptions, signaling improved analyst confidence in Lilly’s earnings trajectory. This supports longer-term upside expectations. Eli Lilly and Company Price/Analyst Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains favorable — the stock carries an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can anchor buying interest on dips. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund commentary — Janus Henderson’s “Forty Fund” mentioned LLY in its Q4/2025 letter, reflecting institutional interest but not a direct catalyst. Janus Henderson Forty Fund’s Updates on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
- Neutral Sentiment: Biotech market activity — new IPOs (e.g., Kailera Therapeutics) and industry reports keep capital flows and competition evolving but are not LLY-specific catalysts. Kailera Therapeutics files for US IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Supreme Court action — Lilly has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit a Civil War–era whistleblower law; the move could limit future qui tam exposure if successful, but outcome and timing are uncertain. Eli Lilly targets Civil War-era whistleblower law at US Supreme Court
- Negative Sentiment: RICO lawsuit risk — a filed RICO suit alleges conduct that, if successful, could lead to multi‑billion dollar damages, representing a clear legal overhang and downside risk to the stock. RICO suit vs. Lilly could reap billions if successful
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness — the NYSE Health Care Index was softer late in the session, creating downward pressure across large-cap pharma including LLY. Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Late Afternoon
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $878.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,007.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $963.41. The company has a market cap of $829.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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