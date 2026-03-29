Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 824 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $878.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,007.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $963.41. The company has a market cap of $829.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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