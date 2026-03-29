Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 85,835 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 26th total of 52,662 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sandvik from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sandvik Stock Down 0.8%

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $36.29 on Friday. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Research analysts predict that Sandvik will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 3,795.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

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Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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