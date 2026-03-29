Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,248 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 26th total of 1,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Abrdn Stock Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Abrdn has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Abrdn to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn plc is a global investment management company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:SLFPY in the over-the-counter market, the firm delivers a broad range of financial products and services to institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Its offerings span equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and private markets, with a focus on active management and thematic investing strategies.

The company’s core business activities include the management of pooled and segregated funds, advisory services and model portfolio solutions.

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