iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $636.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $682.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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