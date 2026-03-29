SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.20 and a 1 year high of $682.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 264.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $2,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 370,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $485.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

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