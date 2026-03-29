SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2,342.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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