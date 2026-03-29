Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $554,669,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,943,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

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Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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