Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target to $18.00

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NAVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Navan from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Navan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Navan from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

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Navan Trading Down 6.9%

Navan stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Navan has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen acquired 466,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,582,763.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,789,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,735,783.26. This trade represents a 6.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $1,301,680.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,245,628 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,965 and have sold 245,597 shares valued at $2,208,060.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVN. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,848,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Key Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Navan reported revenue of $177.9M (+34.8% YoY) and GAAP EPS that topped expectations; management guided roughly 24% revenue growth for FY2027, which prompted the midweek rally. Read More.

Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Navan reported revenue of $177.9M (+34.8% YoY) and GAAP EPS that topped expectations; management guided roughly 24% revenue growth for FY2027, which prompted the midweek rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fresh buy-side support — The Goldman Sachs team raised its price target (from $22 to $23) and maintained a buy rating, adding institutional endorsement after the results. Read More.

Fresh buy-side support — The Goldman Sachs team raised its price target (from $22 to $23) and maintained a buy rating, adding institutional endorsement after the results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and KPI digestion — Research outlets are parsing unit economics, margins and cash‑flow details from the call; these model adjustments will affect forward estimates but aren’t a single decisive driver today. Read More.

Analyst and KPI digestion — Research outlets are parsing unit economics, margins and cash‑flow details from the call; these model adjustments will affect forward estimates but aren’t a single decisive driver today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wave of class‑action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs alleging omissions in the company’s IPO materials; April 24 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline, creating legal risk and headline noise. Read More.

Wave of class‑action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs alleging omissions in the company’s IPO materials; April 24 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline, creating legal risk and headline noise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Several senior officers disclosed share sales (forms filed for March 20 trades), which markets often interpret as a cautionary signal during a volatile run. Read More.

Clustered insider selling — Several senior officers disclosed share sales (forms filed for March 20 trades), which markets often interpret as a cautionary signal during a volatile run. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — While some shops raised targets, several sell‑side firms trimmed price targets after the report (Oppenheimer, Jefferies, Citi adjustments referenced), adding conflicting signals for traders. Read More.

Navan Company Profile

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Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

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