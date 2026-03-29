Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 37.63% and a negative net margin of 35.17%.

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Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patriot National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Patriot National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Patriot National Bank, operates as a community-oriented bank headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses and institutions. Its core deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, Patriot National Bank provides commercial real estate and business loans, construction and development financing, residential mortgage lending and consumer installment loans.

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