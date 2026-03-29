FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

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FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. FMC has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is -1.79%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Michael F. Barry bought 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,538.22. The trade was a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 201.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

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FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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