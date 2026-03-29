AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

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AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 26.65%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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