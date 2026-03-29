Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Price Target to GBX 210

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 260 to GBX 210 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Franchise Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.50.

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Franchise Brands Stock Performance

LON:FRAN opened at GBX 118.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.38. Franchise Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 104.66 and a 1-year high of GBX 160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. Analysts forecast that Franchise Brands will post 11.3266098 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Franchise Brands

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, with a total value of £84,100. 31.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Franchise Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Franchise Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 72,500 shares at GBX 116 on March 25, signalling management confidence and creating a visible vote of conviction. Insider Buy

Senior insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 72,500 shares at GBX 116 on March 25, signalling management confidence and creating a visible vote of conviction. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a GBX 185 target, reinforcing analyst support for the stock despite recent volatility. Berenberg Note

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a GBX 185 target, reinforcing analyst support for the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Stratus Building Solutions (a Franchise Brands concept) secured a top ranking on Entrepreneur’s 2026 fastest‑growing franchises list — a brand‑level win that supports franchise momentum and franchisee recruitment. Stratus Ranking

Stratus Building Solutions (a Franchise Brands concept) secured a top ranking on Entrepreneur’s 2026 fastest‑growing franchises list — a brand‑level win that supports franchise momentum and franchisee recruitment. Positive Sentiment: Several group initiatives (partnerships to accelerate concept expansion and balance‑sheet improvements highlighted in recent company releases) point to execution on growth and reduced financial risk. BrandONE Partnership

Several group initiatives (partnerships to accelerate concept expansion and balance‑sheet improvements highlighted in recent company releases) point to execution on growth and reduced financial risk. Neutral Sentiment: FranCamp 2026 returns to New Jersey as an industry growth forum — useful for corporate and portfolio brand networking but indirect for FRAN’s immediate fundamentals. FranCamp

FranCamp 2026 returns to New Jersey as an industry growth forum — useful for corporate and portfolio brand networking but indirect for FRAN’s immediate fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: An Entrepreneur profile on Neighborly outlines how large franchise platforms scale; informative for sector context but not specific to Franchise Brands’ near‑term results. Neighborly Feature

An Entrepreneur profile on Neighborly outlines how large franchise platforms scale; informative for sector context but not specific to Franchise Brands’ near‑term results. Neutral Sentiment: A trade/restaurant launch story (RNR Tire Express multi‑brand) is sector color on multi‑brand concepts but unlikely to move FRAN’s stock materially. RNR Tire Express

A trade/restaurant launch story (RNR Tire Express multi‑brand) is sector color on multi‑brand concepts but unlikely to move FRAN’s stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target from GBX 260 to GBX 210 (while retaining a “buy” rating). The lower target removes some near‑term upside and likely pressured sentiment. Stifel Note

Franchise Brands Company Profile

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Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

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