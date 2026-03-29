Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 42.1%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,609 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 26th total of 22,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

LDP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 120,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 102.0% in the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

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