Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $234.44

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.1579.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Key Headlines Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated/expanded coverage and raised its stance—setting a $250 price target and issuing a buy/strong-buy—boosting demand from investors who follow sell-side coverage. Zacks Jefferies Coverage MSN Jefferies Initiates

Jefferies initiated/expanded coverage and raised its stance—setting a $250 price target and issuing a buy/strong-buy—boosting demand from investors who follow sell-side coverage. Positive Sentiment: Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader flagged PNC as “poised for a relief rally” and circulated a specific options trade idea to subscribers—this type of options flow and positive trading idea can attract short-term traders and provide buying support. Schaeffer’s Article

Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader flagged PNC as “poised for a relief rally” and circulated a specific options trade idea to subscribers—this type of options flow and positive trading idea can attract short-term traders and provide buying support. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive—coverage summary shows a “moderate buy” consensus and analysts expect double-digit EPS growth into the next quarter, which supports medium-term fundamentals ahead of earnings. Analyst Consensus Earnings Preview

Analyst consensus remains constructive—coverage summary shows a “moderate buy” consensus and analysts expect double-digit EPS growth into the next quarter, which supports medium-term fundamentals ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Independent reviews and write-ups are circulating (analyst review sites and banking news) that summarize fundamentals and recent results—useful for retail investors but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Review Article

Independent reviews and write-ups are circulating (analyst review sites and banking news) that summarize fundamentals and recent results—useful for retail investors but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $284 to $263 while keeping an “outperform” rating; the cut reduces upside expectations versus prior targets and can temper upside momentum even though the rating stayed positive. Benzinga Oppenheimer Note

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $243.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,066.67. This represents a 18.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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