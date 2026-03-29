Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Up 43.8% in March

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 125,378,066 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 26th total of 87,186,329 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,770,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,435,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,800,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

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Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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