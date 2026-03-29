RS Group’s (RS1) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 price objective on the stock.

RS Group Price Performance

RS1 opened at GBX 559 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 658.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.13. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 476.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 821.71.

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About RS Group

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RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

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