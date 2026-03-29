BDCIU’s (NASDAQ:BDCIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

BDCIU’s (NASDAQ:BDCIU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 30th. BDCIU had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BDCIU Price Performance

Shares of BDCIU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. BDCIU has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BDCIU stock. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in BDCIU (NASDAQ:BDCIU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Further Reading

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