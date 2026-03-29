Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.79.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $143.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314,210. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,510 shares of company stock valued at $55,107,650. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $483,644,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $342,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

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Airbnb Company Profile

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Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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