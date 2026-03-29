Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLE. Barclays assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

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Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

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Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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