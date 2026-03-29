Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $423,558.75. Following the sale, the director owned 211,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,172.50. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $116,792.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,532.22. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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