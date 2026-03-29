HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.96. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in HeartCore Enterprises by 306.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeartCore Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

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HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

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