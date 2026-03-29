Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $110.00.

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Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,200. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,283 shares of company stock worth $1,040,947 in the last ninety days. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,386,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,046,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after buying an additional 308,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

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Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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