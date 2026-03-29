Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $4,369,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,824.08. The trade was a 41.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 81,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,601 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,892 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,024,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,130,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 261,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,462,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 944,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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