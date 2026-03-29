Analysts Set 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target at $18.46

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.4643.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

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Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $166,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 288,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,787.86. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $145,407.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 424,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,393.82. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,426 shares of company stock worth $779,895. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ TXG opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 6.77%.The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

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10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

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