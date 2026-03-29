Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $2,316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,188.90. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.The firm had revenue of $972.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

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Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

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