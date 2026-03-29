Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7,470.00.

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Healthcare Triangle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2,000.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 100,000,000% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Triangle in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Triangle in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

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Healthcare Triangle, Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) is a specialized digital transformation and cloud consulting firm focused on the healthcare industry. The company delivers a range of professional and managed services that help healthcare organizations modernize their IT infrastructure, optimize data workflows and achieve regulatory compliance.

Its core offerings include cloud architecture design and implementation, enterprise data platform development, application modernization and managed IT operations.

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