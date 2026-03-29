ARM’s (ARM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

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ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. ARM has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock worth $8,288,586.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ARM by 2,623.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,403 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $202,980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 41.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after buying an additional 1,396,684 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $120,241,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

About ARM

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Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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