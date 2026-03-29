ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($1.23) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

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ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a medical technology company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that focuses on the development and commercialization of Thermoacoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS™) imaging. The company’s proprietary TAEUS platform combines conventional ultrasound with thermoacoustic signals to provide non-invasive, real-time temperature monitoring of soft tissue. This technology is designed to improve the safety, efficacy and outcomes of thermal ablation procedures and other heat-based therapies.

ENDRA’s core product line centers on a compact, easy-to-integrate device that augments existing ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

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