Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBGLY. Zacks Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

RBGLY stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.