Head to Head Review: Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) vs. RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A RealReal -6.03% N/A -0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kid Brands and RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 RealReal 1 2 5 1 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RealReal has a consensus price target of $18.06, suggesting a potential upside of 110.76%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Kid Brands.

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kid Brands and RealReal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $692.84 million 1.47 -$41.80 million ($1.09) -7.86

Kid Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Summary

RealReal beats Kid Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kid Brands

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Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter’s, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant’s early years under the Sassy, Carter’s, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter’s, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About RealReal

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The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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