American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 879,383 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 26th total of 678,375 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 124,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 203.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of outdoor sports and recreational products for consumers and commercial end users. Through its Shooting & Accessories and Functional Outdoor Approaches segments, the company offers shooting sports equipment, hunting and fishing accessories, archery gear, tactical and personal defense solutions, outdoor apparel, fitness products and knife and tool categories. Its portfolio encompasses well-known brands such as Wheeler®, Tipton®, Caldwell®, Hogue®, Manticore Arms® and other specialty labels.

Formed as a standalone public company in 2016 following a spin-off from Smith & Wesson, American Outdoor Brands has its headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, with manufacturing, distribution and sales operations across North America.

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