Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,024% from the previous session’s volume of 1,847 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.99.

Luk Fook Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

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Luk Fook Company Profile

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Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

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