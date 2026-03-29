Norden Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

GLDM stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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