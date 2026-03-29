Norden Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Consumer sentiment fell and one‑year inflation expectations rose, helping push spot gold above $4,450–$4,550/oz and lifting demand for gold exposures. Spot gold shoots above $4,450/oz
- Positive Sentiment: Gold snapped a three‑week losing streak as buyers stepped in, which supports GLDM’s price recovery when bullion rallies. Gold snaps three-week losing streak
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary says advisors are broadening allocations to gold ETFs as a long‑term diversifier, which may support inflows into GLDM. Gold ETFs Gain as Advisors Seek New Diversifiers
- Positive Sentiment: Technical reports note a rebound after a test of the 200‑day moving average, suggesting dip buyers are active and could fuel further upside. Gold Rally Builds After 200-Day Test
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups of top gold ETFs highlight the sector for recession hedging; inclusion or mention can raise visibility for GLDM but is not a direct catalyst. Top 5 Gold ETFs to Hedge Against Recession
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysis across timeframes also shows growing bearish signals and resistance, increasing the risk of renewed selling that could cap GLDM gains. Bearish Signals Grow Across Timeframes
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risks remain — coordinated hawkish central bank positioning and a stronger dollar / higher bond yields are persistent headwinds for gold and ETF flows. The Fed Meeting Changed Everything
- Negative Sentiment: Physical supply moves (Turkey selling reserves) and intermittent oil/geo headlines create mixed price pressure that can hurt momentum. Turkey taps its gold reserves
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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