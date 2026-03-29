SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.
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Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 160.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SoundThinking Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $6.39 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.
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