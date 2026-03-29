Norden Group LLC Invests $617,000 in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $111.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Further Reading

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