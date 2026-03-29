Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $12,923,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.61.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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