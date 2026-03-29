Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $638,000 in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

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Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $613.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 194.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,049.14. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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