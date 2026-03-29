Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 40.4%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 230,797 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 26th total of 387,188 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of American Rebel

American Rebel Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Rebel stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AREB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 17.86% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AREB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,228.65. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $8,356.00.

American Rebel Company Profile

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American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand.

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