Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLLGF. Raymond James Financial lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Mullen Group Trading Down 2.8%

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

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Mullen Group Ltd. is a diversified transportation and logistics company headquartered in Okotoks, Alberta. Founded in 1949 as a regional trucking firm, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading asset-based carriers. Mullen Group provides full-service solutions across a range of industries, with a focus on temperature-controlled freight, bulk and specialized haulage, and dedicated contract carriage.

The company operates through several complementary business segments, including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, logistics and warehousing, courier and parcel delivery, and international freight forwarding.

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