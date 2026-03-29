Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.0750, with a volume of 2034156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

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Baxter International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Further Reading

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