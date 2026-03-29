European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.84.
Several research analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.80 price objective on shares of European Wax Center and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.
Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.