European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

Several research analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.80 price objective on shares of European Wax Center and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in European Wax Center by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 39.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.1% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 814,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

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